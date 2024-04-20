JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Three involved in shooting near polling station in Manipur arrested

The three arrested persons were involved in the firing incident at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district in which a man was injured on Friday.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 05:49 IST

Follow Us

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three persons who were involved in a firing incident near a polling station in Imphal East district, an officer said.

The three arrested persons were involved in the firing incident at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district in which a man was injured on Friday, the officer said.

The three had fled from the spot in a four-wheeler after the firing incident and were arrested on Friday evening less than 5 km away from the incident site.

One .32 pistol with ammunition and Rs 1 5 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

A case has been filed and investigation is on, the officer added.

Manipur had recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent in two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 April 2024, 05:49 IST)
India NewsManipurLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT