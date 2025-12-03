Menu
Delhi's air quality 'very poor' with AQI at 342

The highest AQI was recorded at Nehru Nagar at 378. The other stations that recorded "very poor" air included RK Puram, Burari, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Alipur, Shadipur and North Campus.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:58 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 15:58 IST
