Home

Alliance with AAP bringing great disrepute...: Two former Congress MLAs quit party

This came days after Congress’ Delhi unit chief Lovely resigned from the post citing the alliance with AAP as one of the reasons.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 06:24 IST

New Delhi: Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the party's primary membership days after party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post as Delhi Congress chief.

In separate letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the two leaders blamed the Congress and AAP alliance for their resignation.

In his letter, Basoya stated, “I humbly submit, that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis and I believe, that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot continue to be associated with the party any more.”

Credit: X/@ANI

Credit: X/@ANI

The Congress on Tuesday appointed former MLA Devender Yadav as the interim president of its Delhi unit. Yadav, who won from the Badli assembly constituency in Delhi in 2008 and 2013 and lost to Ajesh Yadav of AAP in 2015, is currently the AICC in-charge of Punjab.

(Published 01 May 2024, 06:24 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

