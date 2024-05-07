Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two government employees on poll duty die of heart attack in Karnataka

Bagalkot/Bidar: A government school headmaster and an assistant agriculture officer, deployed on election duty, died due to heart attack in Bagalkot and Bidar districts on Monday.
Govindappa Siddapur (48), the headmaster of Bidari government school in Bagalkot taluk, collapsed at Mudhol bus stand and succumbed to heart attack. He was on his way to Maiguru polling station under Jamkhandi Assembly constituency.
A native of Yedahalli in Mudhol taluk, Siddapur is survived by his wife and three daughters. The Mudhol police have registered a case. Anand Telang (32), an assistant agriculture officer at Nirna Raitha Samparka Kendra, died of heart attack while he was discharging poll duty at Kudumbal checkpost in Bidar district on Monday.
