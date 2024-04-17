Two-time Koppal MP Sanganna Karadi quits BJP

BJP Lok Sabha member from Koppal, Sanganna Karadi, who was denied ticket this time, has quit the saffron party.

“I have sent my resignation as MP to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through e-mail. I have submitted my resignation letter to primary membership of the BJP to the party state president B Y Vijayendra,” Sanganna said here on Tuesday.

Sanganna had been the MP for the last two terms. He was unhappy since he was denied ticket this time. Party leaders B S Yediyurappa, Pralhad Joshi, Basavaraj Bommai, Vijayendra and others had held talks with him in Bengaluru, convincing him canvas for party candidate Dr Basavaraj Kyavater.

