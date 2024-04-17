Ugly cyber attacks against Shailaja put Congress on defensive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The high-voltage electioneering at Vadakara constituency in north Kerala has taken an ugly turn with sexiest cyber attacks against Kerala former health minister K K Shailaja, who is the left-front candidate.

The police have booked a youth activist of Congress's coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League in connection with the cyber attack. Shailaja also lodged a petition with the Election Commission against her opponent Shafi Parambil of Congress.

Shailaja, who had received international acclaim for boldly leading Kerala's fight against Covid-19 and NIPAH while serving as health minister, had turned emotional at a press conference held to condemn the cyber attack.

The Congress, which is on the defensive, is trying to counter it as a 'lie bomb' of the CPM to cover up the embarrassment over their 'bomb culture' of the CPM by referring to the recent blast at a country bomb unit at Kannur in which one activist of CPM's youth feeder outfit DYFI was killed and others involved in the bomb making were injured.