Upping the ballot game

India was one of the first Asian countries to give women the right to vote and to be elected as Members of Parliament. In contrast to many other Western countries like the US, India’s decision to adopt a universal franchise was bold and historic. Despite that headstart, currently, only 14 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs and 11 per cent in Rajya Sabha are women. While this represents India’s highest proportion since its independence, it is far below the global average of 26.7 per cent, or the Asia average of 21.3 per cent. India may have celebrated its 76th year of Independence with much pomp and fanfare, but the grim truth is, as a nation, we find ourselves at a critical juncture.