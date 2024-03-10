Upping the ballot game

India was one of the first Asian countries to give women the right to vote and to be elected as Members of Parliament. In contrast to many other Western countries like the US, India’s decision to adopt a universal franchise was bold and historic. Despite that headstart, currently, only 14 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs and 11 per cent in Rajya Sabha are women. While this represents India’s highest proportion since its independence, it is far below the global average of 26.7 per cent, or the Asia average of 21.3 per cent. India may have celebrated its 76th year of Independence with much pomp and fanfare, but the grim truth is, as a nation, we find ourselves at a critical juncture.
The reality faced by Indian women unfurls as a complex tapestry of contradictions. Beyond the celebratory narratives lie disconcerting statistics — a heart-wrenching rape every 16 minutes, cruelty by in-laws every four, and nearly 19 dowry deaths daily. In 2022 alone, over 4.45 lakh crimes against women transpired; that’s one crime every 51 minutes. On the other side, exemplars like Leena Nair, the global CEO of the French luxury group Chanel, and figures such as Falguni Nayar and Radhika Gupta, respectively holding positions as MD & CEO at Nykaa and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, exemplify that the path to gender equality, although challenging, is not insurmountable. There is no dearth of examples like these in every sphere of life — be it in politics, sports, or science.
In a resolute move to combat the persistent gender disparity in policymaking, the government introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill, aligning with legislation enacted in 64 other countries from Belgium to Rwanda. This landmark legislation successfully navigated both houses of parliament, reserving one-third of seats in national and state parliaments for women. The journey of the bill, plagued by lapses and dissolutions since its first proposal in 1996, finally culminated in its recent passage.
Deeply ingrained gender norms
A significant challenge contributing to the underrepresentation of women in Indian politics lies in the low participation of female candidates, which stood at less than 10 per cent in 2019.
Multiple barriers hinder their entry, including deeply ingrained gender norms that confine women’s roles to the domestic sphere, limiting their mobility and influence outside the home. Additionally, lower levels of political awareness, safety concerns, and prevalent sexism and discrimination within the political milieu further impede the progress of women in politics. Despite a consensus among Indians supporting women’s political leadership, the ascent of women within political parties often relies on the patronage of influential male leaders. “A powerful message from the top and action towards women empowerment in the political arena will definitely work. The patriarchal mindset is a big hindrance to allowing women to come out and providing them access to higher positions. This can be wiped out only by way of education and governance,” says Vivya Nagpal, an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court.
Making a political career accessible
Proponents of the bill passionately argue for its impact on empowerment, and its power to inspire women to assume leadership roles and play a pivotal role in resource allocation. Positioned as a government initiative to promote gender equality, the bill sends a resounding message — the path to gender equality is not just essential but also attainable.
The dual justification for women’s reservation, rooted in historical disadvantages and the rightful claim to representation, underscores a broader reform, essential for fostering an inclusive and equitable society. Trina Talukdar, CEO, Fields of View, a not-for-profit public policy research group, says: “We create such fear around politics and shroud it in a veil of mystery; suddenly as adults, we cannot expect women to assume political positions of power. We need to demystify politics and make it accessible to all women, not just those from political families. We need to engage girls in politics from an early age. This means creating opportunities for girls to engage in civic action, for them to find peers and a community to speak with and work together to bring about change.”
Evidence from India’s local governments, where one-third of village council leadership positions have been reserved for women since the early 1990s, suggests the same. A study conducted by Raghabendra Chattopadhyay and Esther Duflo shows that reserved seats have positively impacted governance by bringing more women into politics. It has also influenced citizen attitudes toward women in leadership roles, enhanced government responsiveness to female citizens, increased girls’ aspirations, and educational attainment, boosted investments in women-favoured public goods, and heightened the reporting of crimes against women. The success of existing reservation policies at the local level underscores the potential impact of similar measures at higher echelons of government.
Catalyst for empowerment
Numerous arguments favour augmenting women’s presence in governance. Firstly, in a democratic society, the intrinsic value of equality and voice is paramount, especially for those socially disadvantaged due to their gender, caste, or race.
Secondly, women’s participation will improve governance by altering group dynamics, fostering cooperation, reducing corruption, and infusing moral values into the public domain. Women tend to be more empathetic and thus likely to prioritise policy in areas such as health, education, and childcare, and advocate for legislation that promotes women’s equality and family welfare.
Finally, the presence of women in leadership positions has been proven to catalyse empowerment, foster self-confidence and provide role models for other women. “Women need more seats at the table — at home, at work and in government. From decisions on children’s education to where to invest, women need to be vocal, demanding and participate in decision-making — that is the starting point. Acknowledge others who have gone ahead of you — instead of grudging women’s power and find your allies,” says Maninee Leila Karnik, entrepreneur, and leadership consultant.
Serving as role models, female leaders can inspire other women to participate in politics, creating a positive feedback loop for increased representation. Sarojini Naidu immersed herself in India’s fight for independence and women’s rights, acting as a vocal representative for Indian women globally. Women leaders like Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first female President of the United Nations General Assembly, and Annie Besant, a pivotal figure in education and co-founder of Banaras Hindu University, stand as role models for women in politics. Their leadership, advocacy, and dedication to societal advancement make them inspiring figures for aspiring female leaders even to this day.
Yet, dissenting voices argue that separate constituencies for women might perpetuate unequal status by eliminating competition based on merit. Concerns also surround the rotational allocation of reserved seats, potentially diminishing MPs’ incentive to work for their constituencies.
Are we ready for a shift?
As India emerges as a formidable economic force, there is an imperative need to establish robust government structures that facilitate the active participation of women in policymaking.
Considering the pivotal role women play in the economic development of the country, it becomes crucial to ensure their meaningful engagement in shaping policies that impact the nation’s growth trajectory. Creating an inclusive environment that empowers women to contribute their perspectives and expertise is not only a matter of gender equity but also a strategic investment in leveraging the full potential of India’s burgeoning economy.
Thus, the current reservation bill’s deliberate effort to amplify the presence of women in both national and state politics extends beyond mere political calculation. It signifies a potential paradigm shift towards a more inclusive governance structure — one that is finely attuned to the diverse interests and needs of women. In 2019, a milestone was marked as women turned out to vote in equal numbers as men for the first time, symbolising the shifting dynamics of political engagement.
While it will take a while for the full vision of the women’s reservation bill to come to fruition, the upcoming Lok Sabha election this year holds significant importance as it will serve as a litmus test to gauge whether the country will witness an increase in women candidates and elected representatives. It will be a crucial indicator of whether India is prepared for this transformative shift in political representation. As the nation gears up for a critical electoral phase, the emphasis on bolstering female representation becomes not just a political tactic but also a stride towards cultivating a responsive and equitable political environment, echoing the spirit of International Women’s Day. We hope the election manifesto writers and the powers that be are listening!
Venkatesh Raghavendra is a global social entrepreneur and currently working on a research project on women’s entrepreneurship. Pallawi Anand is a civil servant and currently pursuing her Masters in Public Policy from McGill University, Montreal, Canada.