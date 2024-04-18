Vikas Agrahari denies joining BJP, says 'will remain in Congress in future also'

Amethi (UP): In a surprise turn of events, Congress state co-coordinator Vikas Agrahari, who was reported to have joined the BJP in the presence of Union Women Smriti Irani on Thursday morning, said that he had merely called on the Amethi MP and remains firmly in the grand old party.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released a press note about Agrahari joining the saffron party and also shared a picture of the Congress leader with Irani and BJP district president Ram Prasad Mishra with a saffron scarf around his neck.

The press note said that Mishra made Agrahari join the BJP.