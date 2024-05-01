‘Pushpa Pushpa’: The first song from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ celebrates the uncommon journey of a common man

The launch of the song puts Pushpa’s stamp of authority on the world of entertainment with a scintillating hook step and brings alive the craze of ‘Pushpaisms’, which have become pop culture since the release of Pushpa 1. Stylish star Allu Arjun proves once again why he is the star who cuts across every language and every border and rules our hearts and minds.

Composed by ace musician Devi Sri Prasad, who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa: The Rise, has again created a heart throbbing number. The peppy number commands to be an earworm and is expected to top the music charts just like the previous songs by DSP. The lyrics and the upbeat music are no less than a catalyst to the audience's overwhelming anticipation for the film release.

The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages. Devi Sri Prasad has roped in popular singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind and Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song in six languages.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film of 2024 and as the nation waits in anticipation for this tsunami of entertainment, the first track has only heightened expectations.

Slated to release on August 15, 2024, the film features the powerful cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is helmed by Maestro director Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.