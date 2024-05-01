Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'High cost' of voting deters migrant workers from taking part in polls

Rural Distress

Rajan described most migrant workers as short-term, seasonal, distressed, illiterate and informal, making it difficult for them to organise and fight for their rights.

He warned that without their say in elections, it could exacerbate their exploitation, and limit their bargaining power as they are left out of key decision making.

"The problem is that migrants are not treated as a vote bank despite their great contributions to the economy ... This needs to be fixed," he said, urging the creation of a ministry for migrant affairs.

Internal migration is bound to intensify in the world's most populous nation as economic slowdown hits rural India, home to 60 per cent of its 140 crore people, according to migration and economic experts.

Many, especially those under 35, flock to the cities to take whatever jobs they can - becoming labourers, drivers or helpers in shops and homes - to tap into the country's spectacular economic growth and the prosperity of its urban areas.

Benoy Peter, the executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development in the coastal state of Kerala, warned that people engaged in farm-based jobs could face rising pressure from climate change, which hurts harvests and fuels debt, forcing them to migrate.

He said that if there were enough well-paying jobs at home, most would not opt "to be treated as second-class citizens in the urban centres of India".

"People can live with dignity, exercise their agency if they have decent-paying jobs at their native places. But that is going to be a remote dream," he said.

In the last general election in 2019, more than 30 crore people did not vote - migrant workers likely made up a huge proportion of those, according to government data.

In the first and largest phase of this year's general election, voter turnout dipped by nearly four percentage points compared to 2019, according to data.

M Venkaiah Naidu from the BJP cautioned in an op-ed days after that voter apathy could "automatically allow others to dictate the course of their lives".

Remote Voting?

All the migrant workers said it was neither feasible to drop everything and go home to vote, nor possible to change their voting constituency to their place of work since most of them hop from place to place doing temporary jobs.

India's election panel has been working on alternative voting mechanisms, including proxy voting, early voting at special centres and online voting.

It has also considered remote polling stations that would mean migrant workers would not have to travel back to their home district to vote.

But these methods have not been implemented due to administrative, legal and technological challenges, including ensuring secrecy of voting.

The Election Commission of India did not respond to repeated requests for comment on voting solutions for migrant workers.

Most, barring two migrant workers, said they would not vote online or via smartphone apps even if given the choice, citing chances of manipulation.

"I cannot trust (technology). My thumb needs to push that button," said Binita Ahirwar, a labourer at a Delhi-based cardboard box factory, referring to buttons on electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in India.

Ahirwar, 32, said she was not going to go to her home state of Madhya Pradesh to vote over job loss fears.

But not everyone is choosing to sit it out.

For Kaju Nath, a building labourer in Noida, voting is a responsibility, and to fulfil it he said he had informed his boss in advance about taking a week off to travel some 1,100 kms (684 miles) to Bihar.

"I will lose about 10,000 rupees ... but at least I will vote for a better future. There are no industries, no factories, no jobs in my state, and I need to vote to change that," he said as he clapped cement dust off his hands.

"I have to do this for my children, so that by the time they grow up they can have jobs there. They should not have to do what I am doing."