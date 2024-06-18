Will check maintainability of plea challenging rejection of Congress' Surat candidate's nomination: Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday said it will first check the maintainability of the election petition that challenged the returning officer's decision to reject the nomination of the Congress' Surat Lok Sabha candidate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared a winner of the Surat Lok Sabha seat after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew from the race.

The court of Justice J C Doshi said a similar election petition has been filed by another voter and not the losing candidates from the given constituency and he will first have to assure himself regarding the maintainability of the petitions.

"If such petitions are entertained, then all the voters will come here...Losing candidate is not here, only voters are here...There is no urgency in this matter," he said, adding that he will need assistance from the assistant government pleader regarding maintainability of the petition.