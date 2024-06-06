Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will introspect: Vijayan on Left's performance in polls

Vijayan had openly expressed his displeasure over CPM's alliance with Congress at the national level, citing that it would affect the prospects of CPM in Kerala, where the direct fight used to be between CPM and Congress. He strongly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, even personally, during the campaign in Kerala. He also kept off from campaigning for I.N.D.I.A bloc in other states and even went on a foreign leisure trip with family soon after the elections in Kerala were over in the second phase of polling.