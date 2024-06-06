Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will introspect: Vijayan on Left's performance in polls

With the Lok Sabha election results dealing a severe blow to the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the reasons for the setback for the LDF and the BJP's opening account in Kerala need to be deeply examined and necessary corrective measures taken.
In a statement, Vijayan said the shortcomings of his government will be examined and corrective measures will be taken. The LDF will also initiate measures to counter the planned propaganda against the state government, he said.
Meanwhile, the poll results gave a major boost to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP camps, as out of the 140 assembly segments of the state, UDF candidates got a majority in 111 and NDA candidates got a majority in 11 seats. The LDF, which won 99 seats in the 2021 assembly elections, now has the lead in only 18.
Kerala will head for local body polls next year and assembly polls in 2026. Hence, the fresh people's mandate is a morale boost for the UDF and NDA camps.
With all fingers pointing at Vijayan for the LDF's rout in Kerala, Vijayan could even lose the clout he has been enjoying at the CPM national leadership for being the lone state where the party is in power.
Vijayan had openly expressed his displeasure over CPM's alliance with Congress at the national level, citing that it would affect the prospects of CPM in Kerala, where the direct fight used to be between CPM and Congress. He strongly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, even personally, during the campaign in Kerala. He also kept off from campaigning for I.N.D.I.A bloc in other states and even went on a foreign leisure trip with family soon after the elections in Kerala were over in the second phase of polling.
But as the ballots were opened, the alliance in I.N.D.I.A bloc indeed helped the CPM remain relevant at the national level by winning four seats, compared to only three last time. CPM won two seats in Tamil Nadu and one each in Rajasthan and Kerala. The party Kerala unit also did not make any gain in the state by distancing itself from the I.N.D.I.A bloc and even lost its sitting seat Alappuzha. Hence, Vijayan could cut a sorry figure before the national leadership.
Published 06 June 2024, 02:34 IST