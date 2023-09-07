Would mean reverting to old ballot system: EC opposes 100% VVPAT verification in Supreme Court

The Election Commission of India has told the Supreme Court the 100 per cent verification of VVPAT slips in EVMs was a "regressive thought", and would mean reverting to the old paper ballot system.

It also asserted that there was no "fundamental right" of the voters to verify through VVPATS that their votes had been "recorded as cast" and "counted as recorded".

In an affidavit, the poll panel maintained that the counting of 100 per cent VVPAT slips will be against the spirit of the use of EVM.

The poll panel said that theoretically there may be discrepancy between the EVM count and the VVPAT slips count, but practically there is no possibility of any discrepancy between the EVM count and the VVPAT slips count, except in case of an human error in counting the VVPAT slips.

The EC filed the affidavit in the top court in response to a plea filed by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), through advocate Prashant Bhushan, for cross verifying the counts in EVMs with VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) in all polling booths, which is limited to five polling stations per Assembly constituency at present.

"The provisions of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 do not violate any fundamental right and in fact the concerned provisions have undergone judicial scrutiny at many occasions and their constitutionality has been upheld time and again," it said, terming the plea by ADR for raising the number of VVPAT verification as "misconceived and devoid of merits".

It said the present petition is yet another attempt to cast doubt over the functioning of EVMs/VVPATS with "vague and baseless grounds".