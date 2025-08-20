Kerala HC extends protection from arrest for rapper Vedan in rape case

<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended until August 25 an interim order preventing police from arresting rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, who is facing rape charges.</p>.<p>Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who had earlier granted interim protection from arrest, extended the order while hearing Vedan's anticipatory bail plea.</p>.<p>The complainant, a doctor, has alleged that Vedan entered into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage but later withdrew.</p>.<p>She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.</p>.Rapper Vedan rape case: Investigation on right track, says Kochi police commissioner.<p>Her counsel told the court that Vedan had faced similar complaints earlier and accused investigators of failing to present key evidence, including WhatsApp messages.</p>.<p>The lawyer also claimed Vedan celebrated his birthday publicly after police issued a lookout notice.</p>.<p>The judge observed that a promise of marriage by itself does not amount to a criminal offence and said Facebook posts cannot automatically be treated as evidence.</p>.<p>The court allowed the complainant time until August 25 to submit additional documents.</p>.<p>Thrikkakara police are investigating the case, and Vedan remains on anticipatory bail protection until the next hearing. </p>