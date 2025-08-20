Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala HC extends protection from arrest for rapper Vedan in rape case

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who had earlier granted interim protection from arrest, extended the order while hearing Vedan's anticipatory bail plea.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 16:58 IST
Kerala NewsCrimerapeKerala High Courtrapper

Follow us on :

Follow Us