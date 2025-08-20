Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Probe ordered after woman alleges newborn son swapped with girl at govt hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A police complaint was also filed in this regard.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 16:54 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharMuzaffarpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us