'PM Modi brought himself into the ambit of law': Shah counters Oppn's criticism on contentious bill

<p>New Delhi: Despite the stiff opposition to the three constitutional amendment bills, the BJP says that the bill has been brought to root out corruption. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who introduced the bills in the Lok Sabha to much uproar, said that the Prime Minister brought it despite coming under the ambit himself. </p><p>“PM Narendra Modi has introduced a constitutional amendment to bring himself into the ambit of law,” Shah said, adding that the legislation has been brought on account of the government’s "commitment to restoring moral standards in politics" and in view of the "public resentment towards the menace".</p>.'Draconian step to end democracy': Mamata on 'criminal' ministers bill.<p>Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the opposition created a ruckus when the bill was introduced and that the way the copy of the bill was torn and thrown at the Home Minister’s face was condemnable. </p><p>“... (it) shows that the thuggery of TMC has been exposed before the entire country...We have seen Mamata Banerjee doing the same, it is on record. So in the coming days, if TMC causes disruption in the Lok Sabha, other MPs will have to remain cautious,” he told ANI. </p><p>BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said how can a person with serious criminal cases registered against them continue to hold their position. “In such a situation, when the country’s Home Minister Amit Shah brings a bill, the opposition wants that people involved in serious criminal cases should continue to hold their positions...The public will teach a lesson to those who want people involved in serious criminal cases to stay in power,” he told ANI.</p>