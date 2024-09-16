Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Article 370 and terrorism won’t come back, says Amit Shah

Srinagar: Asserting that Article 370 and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir won’t return, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the National Conference-Congress alliance has always set a base for terrorism and separatism in the Union Territory (UT).
“Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the NC and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. (But) this is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in J&K,” Shah said while addressing an election rally in hilly Kishtwar area of Jammu region.
Addressing a rally in Kishtwar, a mountainous area of Jammu, Shah dismissed concerns about the revival of terrorism, stating that the Modi government is resolute in preventing any resurgence. He accused anti-national elements of trying to recreate the 1990s climate of unrest but assured that the government would eradicate terrorism permanently.
The Home Minister also refuted claims by NC and Congress that they would reinstate Article 370 if elected. He questioned whether the restoration of the article would benefit the people, particularly the Pahari and Gurjar communities, who receive reservations under the current system.
“But neither Farooq Abdullah nor Rahul Gandhi is forming the government here. Article 370 is now a part of history. There is no place for Article 370. There can never be two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags in Kashmir. There will only be one flag and that is our Tricolour,” the Home Minister asserted.
Blaming the NC and Congress for the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Shah criticised NC president Farooq Abdullah for his absence during the height of the violence, sarcastically noting that Abdullah was reportedly enjoying himself on London beaches.
During his second visit to the Jammu region this month, the Home Minister announced that Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been equipped with advanced weapons and given expanded powers to combat infiltrators and maintain peace.
Shah also took a swipe at NC vice president Omar Abdullah for his decision to contest elections from two seats despite previously stating he would not run in the UT. He suggested that Abdullah’s change of strategy reflects his acceptance of defeat, predicting that he would not win from either seat.
The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held across three phases, starting from September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.
Published 16 September 2024, 09:53 IST