Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Article 370 and terrorism won’t come back, says Amit Shah

“But neither Farooq Abdullah nor Rahul Gandhi is forming the government here. Article 370 is now a part of history. There is no place for Article 370. There can never be two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags in Kashmir. There will only be one flag and that is our Tricolour,” the Home Minister asserted.



Blaming the NC and Congress for the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Shah criticised NC president Farooq Abdullah for his absence during the height of the violence, sarcastically noting that Abdullah was reportedly enjoying himself on London beaches.



During his second visit to the Jammu region this month, the Home Minister announced that Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been equipped with advanced weapons and given expanded powers to combat infiltrators and maintain peace.



Shah also took a swipe at NC vice president Omar Abdullah for his decision to contest elections from two seats despite previously stating he would not run in the UT. He suggested that Abdullah’s change of strategy reflects his acceptance of defeat, predicting that he would not win from either seat.



The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held across three phases, starting from September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.