Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Assembly Elections 2024 | Early trends show Congress ahead in Haryana; tight contest in Jammu and Kashmir

The counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being opened first. The counting of votes polled through EVMs will start half an hour later.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 05:22 IST

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 08 October 2024, 05:22 IST
