jammu and kashmir

Congress rebel Satish Sharma who won as Independent from Jammu region now part of NC govt

Satish Sharma holds an MBA from the University of Wales and an LLB degree from the University of Jammu. His uncle, former minister Sham Lal Sharma, is currently a BJP MLA from Jammu North.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 21:32 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 21:32 IST
India News Congress Jammu and Kashmir Indian Politics National Conference Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

