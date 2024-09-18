Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 | 59% turnout in phase 1, voting peaceful

Multi-layered security was implemented across the polling areas. The Kishtwar seat in Jammu recorded the highest turnout at 77.23 percent, while Pulwama had the lowest at 46.03 percent.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with her daughter Iltija Mufti, cast their votes at a polling station in Bijbehara. Iltija is contesting from Bijbehara assembly segment while Mehbooba has opted out of polls saying the “reduced” power of the legislative assembly in the union territory would not allow her to fulfill her party’s agenda even if she were to become the chief minister.

Polling took place in four seats in Pulwama, two in Shopian, three in Kulgam, seven in Anantnag, as well as three each in Kishtwar, Doda, and two each in Ramban and Banihal.

These elections are significant as they are the first since 2014 and since the removal of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped the region of its special status. This also marks the first assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, following the division of the state into two UTs – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Over 2.3 million voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, vying for 24 assembly segments in this phase. The subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.