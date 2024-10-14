Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024| AAP wants its lone MLA to be included in ministry

Mehraj Malik defeated BJP's Gajay Singh Rana to open the account for AAP in the Valley.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 13:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP defeated a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir voted after almost a decade, giving a decisive mandate to the National Conference-Congress alliance. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 13:14 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us