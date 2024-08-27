Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress announces first list of 9 candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday issued its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

The announcement came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC).

The NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.