Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Door-to-door engagement takes center stage in Srinagar poll campaigns

Srinagar: As the assembly elections in Srinagar approach, candidates are shifting their strategies from large rallies to more personal door-to-door campaigns. The bustling neighborhoods of Srinagar have become hubs for direct voter engagement, allowing candidates to connect closely with constituents.

Leading this effort are Tariq Hameed Karra, President of the J&K Congress Unit, who is running from the Shalteng assembly segment, and Altaf Bukhari, chief of the Apni Party, contesting from Chanpora.

Karra, aligned with the National Conference-Congress coalition, has not only organized rallies but has also engaged directly with voters at designated meeting spots in a constituency altered during the 2022 delimitation process.