Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Door-to-door engagement takes center stage in Srinagar poll campaigns

Srinagar: As the assembly elections in Srinagar approach, candidates are shifting their strategies from large rallies to more personal door-to-door campaigns. The bustling neighborhoods of Srinagar have become hubs for direct voter engagement, allowing candidates to connect closely with constituents.
Leading this effort are Tariq Hameed Karra, President of the J&K Congress Unit, who is running from the Shalteng assembly segment, and Altaf Bukhari, chief of the Apni Party, contesting from Chanpora.
Karra, aligned with the National Conference-Congress coalition, has not only organized rallies but has also engaged directly with voters at designated meeting spots in a constituency altered during the 2022 delimitation process.
In Chanpora, Bukhari has embraced this grassroots strategy, moving through narrow lanes to meet residents personally. He listens attentively to their concerns, ensuring them that he will represent their voices in the assembly.
Accompanied by campaign teams distributing pamphlets outlining his vision, Bukhari finds both warm welcomes and tough questions from voters. “People are tired of grand speeches,” he noted during a pause. “They want to know how we can help them, and this approach lets us address their specific needs.”
Independent candidates across Srinagar's eight assembly constituencies are also focusing on direct voter engagement, as limited resources prevent them from organizing large events. The city’s diverse population, ranging from the old city's narrow lanes to modern neighborhoods, allows candidates to tailor their messages to meet the distinct needs of each community.
Political expert Javid Trali emphasized the importance of personal engagement, stating that sharing stories can humanize campaigns more effectively than rallies or advertisements. “Face-to-face interactions that address local issues like unemployment and infrastructure can greatly influence voter sentiment,” he said.
This shift from grand rallies featuring prominent leaders to intimate voter interactions reflects a growing awareness of changing voter expectations. Candidates recognize that in these uncertain times, authenticity and connection are crucial.
As the polls draw near, candidates are committed to making a final push, engaging voters one doorstep at a time. This strategy signifies a significant evolution in campaigning, underscoring the importance of every voice in a democratic society.
Published 20 September 2024, 16:12 IST