Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | J&K residents embrace voting over violence: L-G Sinha

<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the people of the Union Territory have recognised the "value of their vote and the ineffectiveness of violence".</p><p>Speaking at a gathering at Raj Bhawan to mark Gandhi Jayanti, Sinha noted the "historic" voter turnout in the recent Assembly elections, stating, "The people no longer believe in guns and stones; they prefer to use their votes to fulfill their demands."</p><p>He expressed gratitude to the residents of J&K, particularly in Kashmir, for their "record" participation in the electoral process. Sinha highlighted the vibrant political activity during the elections, with candidates hosting rallies and roadshows late into the night, showcasing the enthusiasm of both candidates and voters.</p><p>He said that 1.4 crore individuals in the UT demonstrated their commitment to democracy by voting in significant numbers, with a special acknowledgment of the youth's active participation.</p><p>Encouraging the youth to embody the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Sinha urged them to maintain peace and contribute to the development of J&K. He warned that some individuals continue to mislead the youth and called on the younger generation to reject such influences. "These are the ones who cannot accept peace and wish to keep tensions alive," he remarked.</p>