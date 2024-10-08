Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Omar leads, Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija Mufti trailing

<p>Srinagar: As counting of votes continues In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance is flirting with the halfway mark in early trends.</p><p>In the 90-member Assembly, polls were held for the first time in a decade in three phases. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-NC alliance is leading in 48 seats to the BJP's 23, according to very early trends. The NC is leading in 40 seats while its ally Congress is ahead on eight seats.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mehbooba-mufti">Mehbooba Mufti</a>'s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ahead in only three seats while others were ahead on 12 seats. The BJP is performing well in Jammu region, where it has taken the lead on 26 out of 43 seats.</p>.<p><em><strong><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Follow DH’s full coverage of the Assembly Elections</a></ins></strong></em></p><p>NC leader and former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> is leading from both Ganderbal and Budgam constituencies while Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti was trailing from the Bijbehara assembly segment.</p><p>The possibility of a hung assembly in the Union Territory had opposition parties apprehensive that the five Lieutenant Governor-nominated MLAs could play a decisive role in government formation. However, as the trends started coming, the NC-Congress is heading towards a comfortable lead.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/assembly-elections-2024-live-updates-news-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-election-commission-bjp-congress-inld-jjp-bsp-aap-manohar-lal-khattar-narendra-modi-nayab-singh-saini-pdp-national-conference-ec-rahul-gandhi-kharge-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-3222554">live updates</a> and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</em></p>