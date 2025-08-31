Menu
Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy Book5 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 00:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book5

Samsung Galaxy Book5.

Credit: Samsung India

Motorola Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass

Moto Buds BASS (left) and Moto Buds Loop (right).

Credit: Motorola India

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r.

Credit: OnePlus India

Google brings two big updates to NotebookLM

Google brings two big updates to NotebookLM.

Credit: Google

Nothing appoints Himanshu Tandon as CMF's new VP of Business

Himanshu Tandon, VP of Business CMF (left) with Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of Nothing Inc.

Credit: Carl Pei/X Platform

BenQ PV3200U monitor

BenQ PV3200U monitor.

Credit: BenQ

Lenovo Legion 7 Pro, 5 series launched

[Left to Right] Suyash Singh, Category Head, Consumer Notebooks, Lenovo India, Chandrika Jain, Director of Marketing at Lenovo India, P P Sunil Acharya, Senior Director - Global Accounts, Sales and Marketing Group and Clifford Chong, Gaming Category Manager, Lenovo's Asia Pacific region at the launch event in Delhi on August 26, 2025.

Credit: Lenovo India

Vivo Imagine smartphone photography awards launched in India

Vivo Imagine smartphone photography award programme launched in India.

Credit: Vivo India

Published 31 August 2025, 00:35 IST
