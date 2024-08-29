Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | Over 300 additional paramilitary companies to be deployed

According to the officials, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma arrived at the Police Reception Centre (PRC) at Bari Brahmna Railway Station on Wednesday night to welcome the arriving forces.

DIG Sharma assessed the accommodation facilities for the paramilitary forces and briefed the officers on the sensitivity and importance of their duties, emphasising full cooperation with local police forces, the officials said.