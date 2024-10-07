Home
jammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Rusted anti-tank mine, mortar shell defused in Samba

The mortar shell was found lying in the garbage in Balole Khad in the Bari Brahmana area.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:25 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 07 October 2024, 09:25 IST
Jammu and KashmirAssembly electionsmortar shellingJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

