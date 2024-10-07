Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Rusted anti-tank mine, mortar shell defused in Samba

<p>Samba: A rusted anti-tank mine and an old mortar shell were defused after they were found by villagers at separate places in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.</p><p>The anti-tank mine was noticed by a farmer working in his fields near the Regal border outpost this morning, the officials said.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Farooq Abdullah says no objections in taking rival PDP's support for govt formation.<p>They said the farmer immediately informed the concerned Border Security Force (BSF) unit and the mine was later safely defused by experts.</p><p>The mortar shell was found lying in the garbage in Balole Khad in the Bari Brahmana area on Sunday evening and was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad of police, the officials said.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p>