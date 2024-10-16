Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Want to make my govt inclusive, says Omar after appointing Jammu's Surender Choudhary as Deputy CM

Besides Choudhary, who took oath as deputy chief minister, Satish Sharma and Javed Rana – both from Jammu region – also took oath as ministers. From Kashmir region, only Sakina Itoo and Javeed Dar were sworn in as ministers.