Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | In Srinagar, PM Modi reiterates restoration of statehood

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that Pakistan was very happy seeing the manifestos of Congress and National Conference for the Assembly election in the Union Territory (UT).

In his second visit to poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir in less than a week, Modi while addressing an election rally in Srinagar, affirmed that the BJP will fulfill its commitment to restore the region’s statehood.

“We have promised in Parliament that we will restore J&K's statehood and we will fulfill this commitment. I want to tell you that only a BJP-led government can restore statehood to J&K,” he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Opposition parties of trying to do Pakistan's bidding by claiming to revoke Article 370 if they come to power. “They (Opposition) are saying that they will bring back Article 370 here. They want to bring back the era of bloodshed,” Modi said.