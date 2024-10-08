Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Omar Abdullah bounces back from LS polls defeat, leads in both Budgam, Ganderbal

<p>Rising above the crushing defeat of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, National Conference leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> is not just leading in both the seats he contested in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections</a> but his party is also set to form government in the union territory in alliance with Congress. </p><p>The 54-year-old leader, who once served as the youngest chief minister of the erstwhile state, contested the 2024 assembly elections on two seats, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-budgam-constituency-result-3214692">Budgam </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-ganderbal-constituency-result-3214683">Ganderbal</a>. In Budgam, Abdullah is leading by 8,600 votes while he is leading by more than 5,000 votes in Ganderbal.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">Track latest updates on J&K election results here</a></em></p><p>Reacting to the early trends, the NC vice president on Tuesday asserted there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations". Abdullah was among the leaders who were put under house arrest when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed. </p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Omar leads, Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija Mufti trailing.<p>Ahead of the counting of votes, Abdullah took to his X account and wrote, "Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn’t end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better."

Abdullah was defeated by Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid by more than 1.25 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla constituency. 

The election results, if in favour of Congress-NC alliance can revive Abdullah's prospect of serving another term as the chief minister of the union territory. 

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held for the first time in the union territory after a decade and since the abrogation of Article 370. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 