Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 | FAQs: Youngest and oldest CMs of UT

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir wen to first phase of polling for the 2024 Assembly elections on September 18. The erstwhile state is holding elections for the first time in a decade and since the abrogation of Article 370.
The second phase of polls are scheduled for September 25, while the third phase will be conducted on October 1. The results will be announced on October 8 along with Haryana Assembly elections results. The politics of the valley has been marred with violence and several years of insurgency.
Ahead of the second phase of elections in the union territory, let's have a look at the youngest and the oldest chief minister Jammu and Kashmir has ever had.
Youngest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah became the youngest chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and one of the youngest CM's of India when he assumed charge at the age of 39 years in 2015. The chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party, Abdullah had formed government in coalition with Congress party.
He was also the last leader of opposition in the erstwhile state before the state assembly was resolved.
Oldest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir
One of the veteran leaders of the valley, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had taken oath as the oldest chief minister of the state when he assumed charge for the second time in 2015. Minister of Tourism in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet, Sayeed served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir twice between November 2002–November 2005 and March 2015–January 2016.
He was the founder of People's Democratic Party (PDP), which is currently being led by his daughter Mehbooba Mufti.
Published 23 September 2024, 10:48 IST