Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 | FAQs: Youngest and oldest CMs of UT

Ahead of the second phase of elections in the union territory, let's have a look at the youngest and the oldest chief minister Jammu and Kashmir has ever had.

Youngest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah became the youngest chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and one of the youngest CM's of India when he assumed charge at the age of 39 years in 2015. The chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party, Abdullah had formed government in coalition with Congress party.

He was also the last leader of opposition in the erstwhile state before the state assembly was resolved.

Oldest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

One of the veteran leaders of the valley, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had taken oath as the oldest chief minister of the state when he assumed charge for the second time in 2015. Minister of Tourism in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet, Sayeed served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir twice between November 2002–November 2005 and March 2015–January 2016.

He was the founder of People's Democratic Party (PDP), which is currently being led by his daughter Mehbooba Mufti.