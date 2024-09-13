J&K Assembly Election 2024: Omar Abdullah promises to restore legislative council

The former chief minister said, "I have never said anything like that. They have a misunderstanding. He (Rashid) was in jail and news couldn't reach him. He is a victim of misconception." On Rashid claiming to "fight" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Naya Kashmir" narrative, he said, "We have been fighting the BJP for the last 10 years. They spoke about a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Where has that slogan gone now? If I don't hear those same slogans from them, it will be evident they have struck a deal with the BJP." Abdullah also urged the voters to send a strong message to New Delhi.