J&K Assembly Election Phase 2 Live | 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments in fray, voting to begin at 7am

Voting for second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, which also covers the three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam today will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu. The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch along with adjoining Reasi in Jammu have witnessed some deadly terror attacks in the past couple of years. BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina is seeking re-election from the Nowshera constituency, besides five former ministers including two fighting as independents and 10 ex-legislators. Track DH for more updates as we keep a close watch on Jammu Kashmir elections!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 00:11 IST

Highlights
04:1924 Sep 2024

The voting across all assembly seats in Phase 2 is expected to commence at 7 am today and end at 6 pm.

04:1924 Sep 2024

As many as 483 polling stations have been set up for a total of 3,52,330 voters, including 1,71,746 women, in Poonch district 

05:4125 Sep 2024

Mock polling at 5:30 am in several voting booths

05:4125 Sep 2024

Preparations underway at a polling station in Jammu, set up for the Kashmiri migrants living there

04:1924 Sep 2024

Hindu refugees from Pakistan to vote in Indian UT's polls for first time

Known as West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), these families migrated from West Punjab, what is now Pakistan, after the 1947 partition.

Read more

04:1924 Sep 2024

Security stepped up at polling booths ahead of second phase

The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces left for the polling stations early morning, the officials said.

Read more

04:1924 Sep 2024

Published 24 September 2024, 22:49 IST
