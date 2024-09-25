J&K Assembly Election Phase 2 Live | 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments in fray, voting to begin at 7am

Voting for second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, which also covers the three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam today will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu. The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch along with adjoining Reasi in Jammu have witnessed some deadly terror attacks in the past couple of years. BJP's J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina is seeking re-election from the Nowshera constituency, besides five former ministers including two fighting as independents and 10 ex-legislators. Track DH for more updates as we keep a close watch on Jammu Kashmir elections!