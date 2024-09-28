J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Afzal Guru's brother looks to win Sopore seat with promise of jobs, development

Sopore (J&K): Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz Ahmed Guroo, who is fighting the Jammu and Kashmir polls from Sopore on development and employment plank, said the challenges faced by the assembly segment mirror the broader problems of the Union Territory.

With a promise to uplift the area and create job opportunities for the youth, Guroo is determined to carve out a distinct political identity, separate from his brother's controversial legacy.

"The vision of my brother was different and mine is different," he said in an interview with PTI Videos while emphasising that his focus is on development rather than separatist ideologies.