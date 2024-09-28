J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Decision to transform J&K into UT is 'temporary', says PM Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the decision to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory is “temporary” and the BJP-led government will restore the statehood to the region.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he accused them of ‘inflicting wounds’ on the people by depriving them of their rights.

The prime minister said it is the BJP, which has ended discrimination and is providing balm on the wounds of the victims of the three families.