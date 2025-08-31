Menu
Soldier dies in accidental rifle discharge in J&K’s Ganderbal

Constable Chotu Kumar of the Rashtriya Rifles was fatally shot below the chin when his service rifle went off as he jumped from a truck in Manasbal, officials said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 06:08 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 06:08 IST
