<p>Srinagar: A soldier lost his life in an accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>The officials said the incident happened on Saturday night when the service rifle of Constable Chotu Kumar, of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, went off accidentally when he jumped from a truck upon reaching Manasbal area of the central Kashmir district.</p>.SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Srinagar airport.<p>"The trigger of his rifle got pressed accidentally and Constable Kumar received bullet injury below the chin, resulting in his on spot death," the officials added.</p>