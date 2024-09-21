Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

J&K Assembly Polls 2024: PDP questions Apni Party's support to Omar Abdullah in Budgam seat

Mohiuddin on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been "stripped" of their rights, adding it is crucial to elect a leader who can fight for their interests.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 09:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday questioned Apni Party's support to National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam Assembly seat, saying Kashmir deserves transparency and not "backdoor deals".

"Key Member Of B-Team of BJP has officially announced its support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam. I urge the sitting MP Aga @RuhullahMehdi to clarify his stand on aligning with the BJP in his home turf. Kashmir deserves transparency, not backdoor deals," PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said in a post on X.

His remarks came after Apni Party leader from Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin announced support to Abdullah, who is contesting the Assembly polls from both Budgam and Ganderbal.

Mohiuddin on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been "stripped" of their rights, adding it is crucial to elect a leader who can fight for their interests.

Mohiuddin earlier withdrew his nomination papers from the constituency.

"After consulting with friends and well-wishers, I withdrew my nomination papers in favour of Omar Abdullah. My friends unanimously agreed that supporting the former Jammu-Kashmir chief minister is the right decision," he said.

Abdullah has welcomed the announcement and said his support will strengthen his campaign.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2024, 09:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahPDPBudgam encounterJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT