J&K Assembly Polls 2024: PDP questions Apni Party's support to Omar Abdullah in Budgam seat

Srinagar: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday questioned Apni Party's support to National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam Assembly seat, saying Kashmir deserves transparency and not "backdoor deals".

"Key Member Of B-Team of BJP has officially announced its support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam. I urge the sitting MP Aga @RuhullahMehdi to clarify his stand on aligning with the BJP in his home turf. Kashmir deserves transparency, not backdoor deals," PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said in a post on X.

His remarks came after Apni Party leader from Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin announced support to Abdullah, who is contesting the Assembly polls from both Budgam and Ganderbal.