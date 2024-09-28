J&K Assembly Polls 2024: 'People are tired of Congress, PDP & NC,' says PM Modi at poll rally in Jammu

Linking the election results to the festival of Vijayadashmi, he called it an auspicious time for change, urging voters not to miss this opportunity.

He said during the past few weeks, he travelled to different parts of the J&K to address the election rallies. “Wherever, I went, I saw great enthusiasm among people towards the BJP. J&K people are tired of Congress, PDP and NC,” the Prime Minister said.

While mentioning about September 28, 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC), Modi said, “It left the enemies of India shaken and no one would dare to hatch conspiracies against the country now as the mentors of terrorism know Modi will trace them wherever they would hide.”

“It was on this day, we hit the enemy right in their homes and showed the world that it was the new India that no more can be taken for granted,” he said.