J&K Assembly Polls 2024: 'People are tired of Congress, PDP & NC,' says PM Modi at poll rally in Jammu

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a BJP government with a full majority would soon be established in Jammu and Kashmir, citing strong voter turnout in the early phases of the election as indicative of public sentiment.
Speaking at a rally in Jammu ahead of the third phase of the Assembly polls, he stated, "This election will yield a historic verdict, allowing the people of Jammu to choose their own government for the first time."
Modi emphasised a singular message resonating with voters: "Jammu ki yeh pukar, aa rahi hai BJP sarkar."
He also accused previous governments of creating disparity and injustice in the region, promising that only his government could rectify these issues.
Linking the election results to the festival of Vijayadashmi, he called it an auspicious time for change, urging voters not to miss this opportunity.
He said during the past few weeks, he travelled to different parts of the J&K to address the election rallies. “Wherever, I went, I saw great enthusiasm among people towards the BJP. J&K people are tired of Congress, PDP and NC,” the Prime Minister said.
While mentioning about September 28, 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC), Modi said, “It left the enemies of India shaken and no one would dare to hatch conspiracies against the country now as the mentors of terrorism know Modi will trace them wherever they would hide.”
“It was on this day, we hit the enemy right in their homes and showed the world that it was the new India that no more can be taken for granted,” he said.
Criticising Congress, Modi highlighted their demand for proof of surgical strikes, questioning their worthiness for votes. He lamented the past violence in the region, saying, “Jammu's challenges stemmed from Congress's mistakes.” He assured the audience that the people now seek peace and a prosperous future under BJP governance.
Furthermore, Modi took aim at Congress for allegedly disrespecting fallen soldiers and failing to implement crucial benefits like one rank, one pension, which he introduced upon taking office. He noted recent enhancements to this scheme, emphasizing his commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families.
The Prime Minister said that now people of J&K want peace. “They want a better future through the governance of BJP,” he said. In the last two phases, people’s mood suggests that they have voted in favour of BJP.”
Published 28 September 2024, 09:08 IST