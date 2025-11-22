<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> government has announced a rebate of 50 per cent on pending traffic as well as transport fines. This discount will be valid from November 21 to December 12.</p><p>It will be applicable to all the traffic e-challans and violation cases filed by RTO between the time period of 1991-1992 and 2019-2020. However, it has been clarified that the discount does not apply to pending tax dues, rather only to the traffic violation fees.</p>.‘Free pass to violate laws’: IT unions hit out at Karnataka’s self-certification move.<p>Reportedly, more than 4 lakh RTO cases are pending across Karnataka, including transport vehicles. Although, thousands of vehicle owners have paid the pending fines, the department is expecting to generate more revenue through this discount scheme.</p>.<p><strong>How one can pay and avail the discount:</strong></p><p>To pay and get the discount on your pending fines, </p><p>1. Use mobile apps (available on play store as well as app store)</p><p>- Karnataka State Police (KSP) app</p><p>- KarnatakaOne app</p><p>- ASTraM app</p><p>Now follow the below process</p><p>- Eter your vehicle number in any one the above apps</p><p>- Check/verify the photo or details of your vehicle</p><p>- Pay the pending fine with the discount applied, if verified</p><p>2. Second option for paying your fine is,</p><p>-Visit any traffic police station nearby and pay there</p><p>3. Third option </p><p>- Visit the Traffic Mangement Centre (TMC)- First floor, Infantry Road, Near Indian Express, Bengaluru</p>.<p>Moreover, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-government-announces-50-discount-on-traffic-fines-till-december-12-3804768">while speaking to DH, Yogeesh AM, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, said </a>, "We don't issue e-challans, so there's no online payment system." The department estimates Rs 52 crore in pending RTO fines up to March 2020. "With the 50 per cent rebate, we expect to collect Rs 25 crore if all dues are cleared," he added.</p>