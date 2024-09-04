J&K Elections 2024: In Jammu, Rahul Gandhi fires salvo at PM Modi: 'Has lost confidence of people'

Srinagar: Stating that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc has psychologically defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday claimed that Modi has lost the confidence of people of the country.
“Prime Minister Modi openly said he is non-biological, while the rest of India is biological. But in this election, God has given him a direct message, saying he speaks to the public and acts according to their wishes, Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Ramban area of Jammu.
The Congress leader said that he sits in front of Modi in the Parliament and claimed his (Modi’s confidence is gone. “The I.N.D.I.A. bloc stood together and fought unitedly. PM Modi wanted to bring people in through lateral entry, but it was opposed, and then the BJP changed its stance,” he added.
Gandi also alleged that Modi is afraid of the people in the country and “there is only a little time left for him and the BJP before they are removed from power.”
The Congress leader also drew a contrast between his party’s vision and the BJP’s approach. “This election is about two ideologies: hatred, violence, and fear on one side, and love and respect on the other. Our Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir embodied our message of spreading love in a market of hatred. The BJP divides; we unite,” he added.
The Congress leader also took a jibe at the BJP government saying J&K is the only state in the country’s history which has been downgraded from a state into two Union Territories—Ladakh and J&K.
“In 1947, India adopted the Constitution. Kings were removed and democratic governments were elected. But in Jammu and Kashmir, the affairs are being run by a ‘king’, and his name is the Lieutenant Governor (LG),” Gandhi added.
The Congress leader promised that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will put pressure on the BJP to restore Statehood to J&K. “Even if the BJP does not agree, we will continue to apply pressure until they have no choice but to restore Statehood,” he said.
Published 04 September 2024, 10:43 IST