J&K Elections 2024: In Jammu, Rahul Gandhi fires salvo at PM Modi: 'Has lost confidence of people'

Gandi also alleged that Modi is afraid of the people in the country and “there is only a little time left for him and the BJP before they are removed from power.”

The Congress leader also drew a contrast between his party’s vision and the BJP’s approach. “This election is about two ideologies: hatred, violence, and fear on one side, and love and respect on the other. Our Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir embodied our message of spreading love in a market of hatred. The BJP divides; we unite,” he added.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the BJP government saying J&K is the only state in the country’s history which has been downgraded from a state into two Union Territories—Ladakh and J&K.

“In 1947, India adopted the Constitution. Kings were removed and democratic governments were elected. But in Jammu and Kashmir, the affairs are being run by a ‘king’, and his name is the Lieutenant Governor (LG),” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader promised that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will put pressure on the BJP to restore Statehood to J&K. “Even if the BJP does not agree, we will continue to apply pressure until they have no choice but to restore Statehood,” he said.