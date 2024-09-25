J&K Assembly Election 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc will hit the road if statehood not restored after polls: Rahul Gandhi

Reiterating his resolve to work for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi said, "This has never happened in the history of India that we have taken away statehood and transformed a state into UT."

"It should have never happened and I guarantee you that if the BJP is not going to restore the statehood (after elections), we -- the I.N.D.I.A. alliance -- will use our full force in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and even come on the roads for the restoration of statehood to J&K,' he told the rally.