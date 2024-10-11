Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Omar Abdullah calls on L-G, stakes claim to form government

Swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Wednesday (October 16).
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 15:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 15:22 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahNational ConferenceJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us