Jharkhand Assembly Election LIVE: Urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm, says PM Modi as Phase 1 voting begins
Hello readers! Voting has begun for phase 1 in Jharkhand today, and results will be declared on November 23. With Hemant Soren's recent troubles, it remains to be seen if JMM can pose a challenge to a confident BJP buoyed by recent performances and Champai Soren joining the saffron side. Track the latest news from the Jharkhand polls only with DH!
Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah
17:0212 Nov 2024
Congress a sinking ship, can't save Hemant Soren, says Amit Shah
17:0212 Nov 2024
'Modi ki Guarantee' fell flat on June 4, Jharkhand people will finish whatever is left of it: Congress
08:0613 Nov 2024
I request and urge all the citizens and all the voters of Jharkhand to go out of their houses and vote: BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | On voting for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo says, "Today is the 'Mahaparv' of the democratic system in Jharkhand. This occasion comes only once in five years. I request and urge all the citizens and…
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling and urged voters to strengthen BJP’s hands so that “corrupt leaders are hanged upside down”.