Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

LIVE
Jharkhand Assembly Election LIVE: Urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm, says PM Modi as Phase 1 voting begins

Hello readers! Voting has begun for phase 1 in Jharkhand today, and results will be declared on November 23. With Hemant Soren's recent troubles, it remains to be seen if JMM can pose a challenge to a confident BJP buoyed by recent performances and Champai Soren joining the saffron side. Track the latest news from the Jharkhand polls only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 02:44 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:0213 Nov 2024

Voting for Phase 1 begins in Jharkhand

17:0212 Nov 2024

Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah

17:0212 Nov 2024

Congress a sinking ship, can't save Hemant Soren, says Amit Shah

17:0212 Nov 2024

'Modi ki Guarantee' fell flat on June 4, Jharkhand people will finish whatever is left of it: Congress

08:0613 Nov 2024

I request and urge all the citizens and all the voters of Jharkhand to go out of their houses and vote: BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo

08:0213 Nov 2024

Voting for Phase 1 begins in Jharkhand

17:0212 Nov 2024

'Kolhan Tiger' Champai Soren: Journey from prominent JMM leader to BJP's key asset in Jharkhand

Champai Soren after joining BJP

Champai Soren after joining BJP

Credit: PTI Photo

Popularly known as the 'Kolhan Tiger,' Champai Soren's journey from a prominent JMM leader to a key asset for the BJP is marked by several twists and turns.

Read more

17:0212 Nov 2024

Will hang corrupt leaders upside down, stop coal smuggling if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling and urged voters to strengthen BJP’s hands so that “corrupt leaders are hanged upside down”.

Read more

17:0212 Nov 2024

Congress a sinking ship, can't save Hemant Soren, says Amit Shah

Calling the Congress a "sinking ship", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that it could not "save" Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the elections.

Read more

Published 12 November 2024, 23:30 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandHemant SorenChampai SorenJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us