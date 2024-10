Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 | Congress releases 2nd list of 7 candidates for polls

The Congress fielded Nishat Alam from the Pakaur assembly seat, Arun Sahu from Barhi, Suresh Kumar Baitha from Kanke (SC), Lal Suraj from Panki, K N Tripathi from Daltonganj, Sudhir Kumar Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and Radha Krishna Kishore from Chhatarpur (SC).