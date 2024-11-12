Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP

<p>Jamshedpur: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday.</p>.<p>He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.</p>.<p>A large crowd, which included a significant number of women, gathered to have a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar as the roadshow covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines and Jadugora areas.</p>.<p>The BJP has pitted Meera Munda against incumbent JMM MLA Sanjeev Sardar in the Potka seat.</p>.Assembly Elections 2024: Congress flags to EC BJP's 'communal' ad on conspiracy to give SC/ST, OBC quotas to Muslims.<p>Chakraborty then went to Dahigora Circus Maidan in Ghatsila where he briefly addressed a rally in favour of BJP candidate Babulal Soren.</p>.<p>Babulal Soren is the son of ex-CM Champai Soren.</p>.<p>"Despite my fractured hand, I have come here for your love and affection. However, I could not spend much time here," he said.</p>.<p>Chakraborty promised to visit the area again if the BJP is voted to power in the state.</p>.<p>"If you want a miracle to happen, vote for BJP," he told the rally.</p>.<p>Polling for the 81-member assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.</p>