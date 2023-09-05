Jharkhand bypoll: 64.84% turnout recorded in Dumri

Earlier in the day Chief Minister Hemant Soren urging the people to exercise their franchise, posted on X: "Today there is an election in Dumri to empower those who protect Jharkhandi pride. Today is the election to honour the one who dedicates himself to his people. Today Dumri will choose its future and will always fight for the protection of Jharkhand and Jharkhandi. Today in Dumri democracy will once again defeat the money system".