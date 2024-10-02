Home
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 83,000 crore in Jharkhand, address BJP rally

'At around 2 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore in Hazaribag,' said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 05:08 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 05:08 IST
India News Narendra Modi Jharkhand Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

