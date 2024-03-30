Bagalkot ticket: Veena in no mood to relent

Bengaluru: Disgruntled Bagalkot Congress leader Veena Kashappanavar on Friday maintained that she is still considering entering the poll fray as an Independent candidate despite attempts by the party to convince her against rebelling.
On Thursday, Veena and her supporters held talks with CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress president. "I'm hurt after I was told that the reason I didn’t get the ticket was that I was not visible in the constituency," Veena said on Friday.
"When my district leaders and supporters asked for some other position, they were told that nothing can be done now. I’ve toiled for the party for 10 years," she said. "In about two days, I’ll decide on contesting independently."
The Congress has fielded Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil’s daughter Samyukta Patil, upsetting Veena who wanted the ticket. Veena had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Bagalkot.
(Published 30 March 2024, 00:18 IST)