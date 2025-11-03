Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi mourns loss of lives in road crash in Telangana

PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 07:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 07:52 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us